Americans told to leave Russia as soon as possible amid 'risk of wrongful detentions'

There has been a US-Russia announcement, as the United States told citizens to leave the country "due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

WASHINGTON -- Americans who are currently in Russia are being told to depart the country as soon as possible.

A travel advisory from the U.S. State Department said U.S. citizens should "exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions," CNN reported.

The advisory also said Russian security services have previously arrested Americans, denied them fair treatment and convicted them despite no credible evidence.

According to the state department, Russian security services are also targeting foreign and international organizations that they deem "undesirable."

WNBA star Brittney Griner was infamously arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport last February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July, though still faced trial because admitting guilt in Russia's judicial system does not automatically end a case.

She was released in a prison swap in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.