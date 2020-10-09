covid-19

Vacaville barbershop that defied health orders to contest cease and desist order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Vacaville barbershop is at risk of losing its license, after defying local health orders.

Juan Desmarais, owner of Primo's Barbershop, reopened his business in May. At the time, barbershops were not allowed to reopen because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"I'm not trying to make money by staying open," Desmarais said. "I'm trying to provide for my family. I'm trying to allow my barbers to provide for their families."

Now Desmarais is facing the consequences. He received a cease and desist order on Monday with photos documenting his defiance.

Desmarais said he will go to court to contest the order.

"I'm trying to show the American people an example of how to not live in fear and to stand their ground," he said.

If he loses, Desmarais said he will go to his customers' homes to cut their hair.

