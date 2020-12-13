Coronavirus California

'It's game on': Bay Area hospitals prepare to take first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 will soon be on the way to California and the Bay Area. An army of medical personnel is ready to take delivery of the long-awaited shots.

"It's a bright shining time, even though the weather is not great today," said Desi Kotis.

UCSF Chief Pharmacy executive Desi Kotis is excited for a special delivery of about a thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, she's leading the distribution.

RELATED: Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in as 1st batch of doses heads to California

"We hope to receive the vaccine Monday, we'll start vaccinating on Wednesday," said Kotis.

Health care workers will be first in line to get the first of two doses of the vaccine. UCSF is one of seven medical facilities in the state to take the delivery first. Kotis says UCSF health employees won't be required to get the shot.

"We're not requiring people to get the vaccine, folks can decline or put on pause or decide later to get the vaccine," Kotis said.

UPS and FedEx will be transporting the first doses from Pfizer's plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

WATCH: 'Breathtaking': UCSF doctor explains impact of CA receiving 327,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

A UCSF doctor is breaking down who will likely be first to get a coronavirus vaccine after Gov. Newsom announced California is set to receive more than 327,000 doses of the Pfizer shot.



Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: "California has spent the last few months preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. We expect our initial 327,600 doses as early as this weekend, hope is on the horizon."



"It's game on," said Marin County Health Officer Mark Willis.

Willis expects his doses by Monday. First stop, the county's emergency operation center where ultra cold storage units will be standing by to keep the Pfizer drug stable at 94 below zero, Fahrenheit, local hospitals like Marin General will be the next stop.

"We're prioritizing essential frontline workers, ER, ICU staff and staff at skilled nursing facilities hard hit by the pandemic," he added.

RELATED: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know

San Jose State School of Business professor Mark Schwartz warns the rollout may not be perfect.

"We have problems here and there but for the most part, we've had time to plan, I think it will come off smoothly for the most part," said Schwartz.

He says the challenge will be getting enough doses for everyone who wants one and that will take time. UCSF and Marin County say they expect to receive more doses later next week.

WATCH: While COVID-19 vaccine distribution is 1 concern, UCSF doctor is also very worried about misinformation
EMBED More News Videos

As California inches closer to its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, UCSF's Chair of Medicine Dr. Robert Wachter outlined his main concerns about distribution and which health care workers will get it first and how to tackle misinformation.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinescdcbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehealth careucsf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: CA reports record number of new cases
Bloom Energy in SJ builds new COVID-19 lab
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: CA reports record number of new cases
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
California's Dungeness crab season to begin Dec. 23
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
1st Halal Restaurant Week in Bay Area, US
Warriors celebrate preseason win against Nuggets
Show More
Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in
SF's Presidio to open new marsh trail near Crissy Field
1M Californians could lose unemployment benefits day after Christmas
Bloom Energy in SJ builds new COVID-19 lab
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
More TOP STORIES News