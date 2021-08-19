Demand grows for COVID vaccine approval for kids under 12 as school begins

"Our friends often ask, how did it go, are your kids okay? Yeah our kids are great, we feel so lucky," says Good.
RELATED: Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed
But for many families with vaccinated or unvaccinated kids, returning to school is filled with unanswered questions about safety, risk, and what's ahead with the Delta variant. Stanford infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, M.D. believes the current precautions are key.
"Going back to school for children wearing masks and distancing, up to three feet inside, is going to be very safe. We know that outbreaks don't happen in schools when they follow those guidelines," she points out.
Still, among the unanswered questions is the availability of a COVID vaccine for children under 12. Pfizer has announced that it plans to present safety data from clinical trials next month, with Moderna saying it also plans to submit data this fall. That's left some health experts expecting a likely vaccine for 5-11 years olds around the end of the year, with under five coming later. But, that's if all goes smoothly. The FDA has signaled that it wants to follow a larger pool of participants for an extended period of time, to spot any side effects.
RELATED: What we know about the COVID vaccine timeline for children under 12
"We still have lots and lots of people who want to participate in the trial so I don't think that's going to be an issue, it's just a matter of timing, says Dr. Maldonado.
But pressure for a pediatric vaccine approval is increasing. Not just with the Delta variant, but the rising toll it's taking on younger patients. And the concern that's creating for many parents. The American Academy of Pediatrics is already pointing to the some of the largest week to week percentage increases in pediatric COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic involving tens of thousands of new cases.
Dr. Maldonado, says she's also anxious for the FDA to approve a pediatric vaccine, but in the meantime she believes the risk to students is still manageable in a properly controlled environment.
WATCH: Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids back to school safely
"The reality is that the children are going to get infected primarily at home, and in social events outside of school," she says.
For Zina Good and her family, that's meant supporting friends and other families, still waiting for the same opportunity they've had, to receive a pediatric vaccine.
"We are still trying to follow all CDC guidelines so we keep them not worried, and we try to support our friends as much as we can," says Good.
This month Johnson & Johnson announced that it's also begun taking steps towards a pediatric trial for its vaccine, that could start in the fall.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code