Vallejo police investigating officer-involved shooting during reported looting

By

Officer-involved shooting investigation in Vallejo, Calf. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (KGO_TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police shot someone after looting was reported at a Walgreens in Vallejo. That led to a confrontation with another person who rammed into a patrol car and then led officers on a high-speed chase, police said.

Police were responding to "riot-related criminal activity" around 12:30 a.m. according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Officers shot one suspect on Redwood Street then a second suspect hit a police car before speeding off going across the Carquinez Bridge into Rodeo. That's where he left his car and took off running before police arrested him.

No officers were injured.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

