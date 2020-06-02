Vallejo police investigating officer-involved shooting during reported looting

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police shot someone after looting was reported at a Walgreens in Vallejo. That led to a confrontation with another person who rammed into a patrol car and then led officers on a high-speed chase, police said.Police were responding to "riot-related criminal activity" around 12:30 a.m. according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Officers shot one suspect on Redwood Street then a second suspect hit a police car before speeding off going across the Carquinez Bridge into Rodeo. That's where he left his car and took off running before police arrested him.No officers were injured.