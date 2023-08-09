Amid a staffing shortage, the Vallejo Police Department says they may stop responding to some alarm calls coming from homes and businesses.

Vallejo PD may stop responding to some 911 calls due to staffing crisis

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Real-life impacts of the policing crisis in Vallejo. At a town hall style meeting Tuesday night, the Vallejo Police Department laid out their proposals to stop responding to some alarm calls coming from homes and businesses.

"We believe implementing the proposed changes will increase our efficiency and response time on priority calls for service," said Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

Police stressed they would still respond to verified calls for service, meaning there is confirmation of a crime in progress.

However, they say the severe lack of staffing at the department, as well as statistics showing that about 98% of calls turn out to be false alarms, leave them with few options.

"We are not here to suggest in any way that this is good for us or for the community," said Interim Police Chief Jason Ta.

The proposal though was not warmly welcomed by many in attendance.

"I don't know if when we call 911 if there'll be a response. If someone will not show up," said Vallejo resident Tom Ansley.

One of those expressing concern was Reverend Dr. Carolyn Dyson, who's lived in Vallejo the past 23 years.

"I don't support it on any level," she said.

Reverend Dyson says she and several other seniors she knows are terrified by the events unfolding in the city.

She worries this proposal could make things even worse.

"The very word reduction alerts the bad guys that there is less in terms of opposition to what we do and what we're about," said Dyson.

Because for many in Tuesday's audience, they want solutions, whether they come from inside Vallejo itself or with outside help.

