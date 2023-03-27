2 killed, 1 injured in Vallejo shooting, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were killed and one was injured in a Vallejo shooting Sunday night, police say.

Vallejo police officers responded to the 500 block of Tennessee St. around 10:52 p.m.

Officers found the three victims at the scene, where one victim was pronounced dead.

The other two were transported to local hospitals where one died and the other is being treated for his injuries.

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting. It is the 4th and 5th homicide of the year in Vallejo.

The victims' identities are being withheld as the Solano County Coroner's Office notifies families.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.