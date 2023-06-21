Multi-car accident shuts down lanes on Vasco Rd. in Contra Costa Co., officials say

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a multi-car accident that shut down lanes in Contra Costa County.

The accident happened on Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo, officials said.

Con Fire reported the incident just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the road is closed in both directions and to expect significant delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.