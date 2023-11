Venchi, an Italian gourmet chocolate company, is opening up its first West Coast shop in the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose next month.

Want to get paid to taste test gelato and chocolate? This new South Bay job is for you.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If getting paid to eat chocolate and gelato sounds like your kind of work, we have a job for you.

The company is looking for a professional taster for its chocolate and gelato.

It's a temporary job that pays $100 a day but offers a flexible schedule with some sweet perks.

