Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's own cellphones

Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.
If you've gotten a mysterious message on your cellphone that looks like it came from your own phone number, do not click on the link.

Verizon customers have reported receiving these messages over the past several days.

The texts say "Your bill is paid" and "There's a gift for you."

How are scammers able to take over your Zelle account -- all while sounding like a real bank employee? Here's how one woman found out, the hard way.



Many people have reported the scam texts, and have raised the issue with Verizon.



It's not clear who is sending the texts.

This type of spam is often used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information.

