Victim robbed with semi-automatic gun in Tanforan Mall parking lot in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --
San Bruno officers are looking for a suspect who robbed a victim with a semi-automatic firearm in the parking lot of the city's Tanforan Mall Tuesday, police said.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m., according to police. The suspect fled the area with the firearm and has yet to be located or identified.

During the course of the investigation at the mall, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the possession of Isaiah Lim, 26, of San Francisco, police said.

Upon checking the records, officers discovered that the handgun had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction, police said. Lim was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes related to possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

While Lim is in custody, the perpetrator of the robbery has not been apprehended, and police are asking anyone with information to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100.
