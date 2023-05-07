  • Watch Now

Legendary Oakland A's, SF Giants pitcher Vida Blue dies at 73, family says

Sunday, May 7, 2023 4:43PM
Legendary Oakland A's, SF Giants pitcher Vida Blue dies at 73
Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants player Vida Blue has passed away, his family said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Oakland A's player Vida Blue has died at the age of 73, according to his family and the team.

Blue passed away Saturday evening.

The A's wrote in statement:

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

Blue played for the Oakland A's from 1969-1977. He also played with the San Francisco Giants twice from 1978-81, and from 1985-1986. He also had a stint with the Kansas City Royals in the 1982-1983 season.

There is no word on the cause of death.

