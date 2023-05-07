Legendary Oakland A's, SF Giants pitcher Vida Blue dies at 73, family says

Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants player Vida Blue has passed away, his family said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Oakland A's player Vida Blue has died at the age of 73, according to his family and the team.

Blue passed away Saturday evening.

The A's wrote in statement:

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

Blue played for the Oakland A's from 1969-1977. He also played with the San Francisco Giants twice from 1978-81, and from 1985-1986. He also had a stint with the Kansas City Royals in the 1982-1983 season.

There is no word on the cause of death.