Newly released Hamas video appears to show American citizen among 2 hostages

A video released by Hamas on Telegram Saturday features two men who identify themselves as hostages captured on Oct. 7.

The heavily edited video cuts between the two men -- who identify themselves as American citizen Keith Siegel, 64, and Israeli citizen Omri Miran, 47, from Kibbutz Nahal Oz -- as they speak to the camera under duress.

The men express how much they miss their families and their sadness at missing Passover celebrations. They also ask their families to continue to pressure the Israeli government for a deal.

"I want to tell my family that I love you very much," Siegel says in the video.

"I have very, very beautiful memories of Passover last year when we all celebrated together, and I really hope we all have the best surprise possible," he says, before bursting into tears.

ABC News has not independently verified where or when the video was filmed, though in the video Miran says he has been in captivity for more than 202 days. Saturday marks 203 days since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Siegel's wife, Aviva Siegel, was also taken hostage and released during the first cease-fire and hostage deal.

In a video message released on Saturday in response to the Hamas video, his wife said, "Keith, I love you, we will fight until you return."

She was joined in the video by the couple's two daughters.

"Seeing my father today only emphasizes to all of us how much we must reach a deal as soon as possible and bring everyone home," their daughter, Ilan Siegel, said. "I demand that the leaders of this country watch this video and see their father crying out for help."

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement following the release of the latest video that the "proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day."

"Now is the time for the government and its leader to prove through actions their commitment to the citizens of Israel who await the return of the hostages," the statement continued. "The Israeli government must not miss this opportunity to bring them all home!"

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on the video.

The video comes three days after the release by Hamas of a video showing a man who identified himself as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 24-year-old American who was captured at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7.

ABC11 Raleigh-Durham contributed to this report.