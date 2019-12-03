Truck slams through Los Altos jewelry store during robbery: video

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Altos jewelry store Marcel Jewelry Design was robbed on Tuesday after a truck broke through the front of the building.

Thieves stole around $200,000 of jewelry, according to the store owner.

Surveillance video of the robbery shows a truck backing through the front window of the store, shattering glass and breaking displays, and the thieves jumping out to steal merchandise.

This is the third time Marcel Jewelry Design has been robbed in the past few months. Now the store owner wonders if he should close his business after 42 years of service.


