Truck slams through Los Altos jewelry store during robbery: video

This is what Marcel Jewelry Design looks like here in Downtown Los Altos. Early Monday morning a stolen truck backed through the front window of the store and stole an unknown amount of merchandise. This is the third time the store has been hit in the past few months. pic.twitter.com/oDWCw2vV1q — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 3, 2019

Inside the Marcel Jewelery Design store. The owner says a rough estimate of stolen items were around the $200,000 range. Broken glass and displays in the front of the store. pic.twitter.com/g8DLbG3NID — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 3, 2019

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Altos jewelry store Marcel Jewelry Design was robbed on Tuesday after a truck broke through the front of the building.Thieves stole around $200,000 of jewelry, according to the store owner.Surveillance video of the robbery shows a truck backing through the front window of the store, shattering glass and breaking displays, and the thieves jumping out to steal merchandise.This is the third time Marcel Jewelry Design has been robbed in the past few months. Now the store owner wonders if he should close his business after 42 years of service.