California brother-sister duo go viral on social media for dancing videos

VISALIA, California -- A California brother-sister duo fis catching the eyes of social media users with their impressive dance moves.

The siblings from Visalia, 10-year-old Andie and 8-year-old Melanie, have never taken dance lessons.

"I want to say the passion for dance started in 2017, when their father and I got married," recalled their mother, Karla Orozco.

Orozco posted videos of the kids having fun and dancing.

Now, entertainment organizers are reaching out to have Andie and Melanie perform at rodeos with Hispanic bands.

"It's surreal because it's just something that they just like to do," Orozco said. "I was just capturing the moments, you know? I'm having like a proud mom moment."

Although it's fun for the kids, Andie and Melanie take their performances seriously. They practice at home and watch videos to learn new moves.

If you're wondering what's next for the young celebrity dancers, they said they have big goals.

When asked, "Are you going to continue dancing?"

Andie replied, "Yeah, until we're getting paid even more."

Follow Andie and Melanie on Instagram or on TikTok.