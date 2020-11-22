California prisons will soon have virtual visitations

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's prison system is beginning to offer virtual visits for inmates.All in-person visits have been canceled statewide since the beginning of the pandemic. This means that many incarcerated individuals have not been able to see their loved ones for several months now.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is rolling out the new technology slowly.Five pilot prisons are offering inmates a free 30 minute video visit starting next weekend. All other prisons will offer virtual visits by the end of the year, likely in time for the holidays.San Quentin State Prison is one of the five facilities to start virtual visits ahead of time.