Walgreens, CVS working to keep at-home rapid COVID tests on the shelves amid surge in demand

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Travel and holiday plans continue for many throughout the Bay Area, despite concerns over the omicron variant.Dr. Jorge Salinas, hospital epidemiologist at Stanford, is encouraging people not to gather, but says he recognizes that many will not be canceling plans.He says that given the rise in COVID cases in many parts of the country, knowing whether you are positive or not before you meet with people is critical, even if you're vaccinated."The recommendation, in terms of getting tests to try to meet with others safely, is to do an antigen test, right before the meeting," Dr. Salinas said, "The bad news is that those tests have become a very hot commodity."It's something one local mom who didn't wish to be named, says she can confirm.She and her son had been looking for at-home tests for close to 24 hours, finally finding some at a San Jose Walgreens."We started calling around, one place said online that they had it so I drove there in Los Altos, and they didn't have it so then (my son) kept looking online and found this store," she said. The drive took her a half hour.ABC7 checked in with Walgreens, who sent this statement:CVS also sent a statement:It's not just at home tests that have been difficult to find. Some say PCR tests haven't been easy to track down last minute either."I tried to check all the Walgreens and the CVS and they didn't have any available slot for today and I found this one and it said no appointment," said Sailosi Latu, who plans to travel to Hawaii.So, does it matter what test you get if you're planning to go to a gathering soon? Dr. Salinas says it's all a matter of timing."A PCR test could be helpful" he said, "But again, because the results take longer to come back."Overall, he says that for now we have to implement the safety measures we've become all too familiar with since the start of the pandemic."We should all assume that we may carry COVID and be very mindful during social interactions," he said.