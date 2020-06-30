black lives matter

Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart will no longer carry "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website, the company announced.

Recently, the retail giant faced backlash for carrying t-shirts that featured the phrases "All Lives Matter," "Blue Lives Matter," "Irish Lives Matter" and "Homeless Lives Matter."

Though Walmart said the clothes were sold by third parties, the "All Lives Matter" merchandise in particular was removed. The other "Lives Matter" merchandise is still available for purchase.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin. "We are a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement," the organization wrote on its website.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence refused to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" in an interview with WPVI's anchor Brian Taff. Instead, Pence said, "I don't accept the fact, Brian, that there's a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life."
