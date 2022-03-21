Walmart Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says

Tukwila, WA -- Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix has been recalled from Walmart stores nationwide.According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Continental Mills, the company that makes the mix, issued the recall after finding cable fragments in some boxes.No customers have found contaminated products and no injuries have been reported as of Saturday.The FDA asks anyone who has purchased the pancake mix with the best by date of September 9, 2023, to throw it away or return it for a refund."Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers," the company wrote in a news release posted to the FDA website. "Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."For more information, please call 1-800-578-7832.