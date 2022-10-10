  • Watch Now

Walnut Creek BART station closed due to suspicious package investigation

Bay City News
1 hour ago
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A bus bridge has been set up between BART's Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations following the report of a suspicious package at the Walnut Creek station's parking structure on Monday morning, BART officials said.

Police closed the station and parking structure "out of an abundance of caution" after the package was found about 8:10 a.m., BART spokesman Jim Allison said. Trains were not stopping at the station at 200 Ygnacio Valley Road.

County Connection is providing bus service between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations on buses 9 and 14.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

