Frost Advisory prompts warming centers to open in Bay Area: Here's a list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Some frigid weather conditions across the Bay Area on Monday is prompting warming centers to open.

As you step out the door in the morning, you'll probably find some frost on your windshield.

The increasing cold temperatures can be especially difficult for the unhoused community.

At around 5:30 a.m. Monday, ABC7's Lena Howland said it was 37 degrees in Santa Clara, enough of a concern to prompt county officials to open up Bay Area warming centers.

Video above showed frosty conditions in Martinez in the East Bay.

The Santa Clara Senior Center will be the first to open up at 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service originally issued a Freeze Watch for most of the Bay Area from Sunday night into Monday Morning, but it has since been converted into a Frost Advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

These conditions can make people vulnerable to hypothermia, especially younger people and people over the age of 65.

A number of libraries and community centers will open as warming centers throughout Santa Clara County. Here's a list:

Community Recreation Center in Santa Clara

Cupertino Library

Gilroy Library

Los Altos Library

Milpitas Library

Mission Branch Library

Morgan Hill Library

Northside Branch Library

Santa Clara Senior Center

Saratoga Library

Woodland Library

Marin County has opened a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in response to Monday's Freeze Warning.

It's located at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus on Kerner Boulevard in San Rafael.

The emergency overnight shelter is open until 6:30 a.m. and will reopen Monday at 5 p.m.

People interested in shelter are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m.

Volunteers and donations are not being accepted for this shelter by Health and Human Services.

