Will the Warriors make improvements to avoid elimination in the NBA playoffs series against the Lakers? Let ask Air Corg for her pick.

Who will win Warriors-Lakers series? Just ask TikTok corgi known for spot on predictions every time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Will the Warriors make improvements to avoid elimination in the NBA playoffs series against the Lakers Wednesday night? Let see who "Steph Furry" predicted as her pick.

NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs. Lakers schedule, everything to know

Lilo the corgi, a social media dogfluencer known by alias Air Corg, has correctly predicted all four games of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series.

Known as "Steph Furry" and "Fluffy Mamda," Lilo picks each winner by showing off her basketball skills - bouncing a ball off her snout down a staircase and into one of two basketball hoops with the logos of the teams competing.

Her pick this time? The Dubs!

And that's not all. Lilo predicts Dub Nation will make an epic comeback, taking games 6 and 7 and moving onto the Western Conference Finals.

We'll have to wait and see if Lilo's prophecy comes true on Wednesday night, as the the teams return to San Francisco for pivotal Game 5.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live