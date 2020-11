Golden State Warriors taking legal battle over Oakland Arena debt to California Supreme Court

EMBED >More News Videos Hoopers rejoice! In-person basketball workouts are coming back to the East Bay. The Warriors Basketball Academy, located at the team's practice facility in Oakland is set to reopen its doors Thursday, Nov. 5.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors are looking to take a legal battle over an estimated $40 million in debt to the California Supreme Court, San Francisco Chronicle insider and ABC7 news contributor Phil Matier reported Sunday.Matier writes that the Oakland Arena, where the Warriors played for decades before they moved to San Francisco, underwent a series of renovations in 1996.The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority says the Warriors owe more than $40 million for their portion of the restoration payments.So far in the suit, lower California courts have ruled that the Warriors need to pay off the balance to the plaintiffs.Although now arena authorities say that the Warriors have filed for a hearing with the state's highest court.The Warriors requested the Supreme Court hearing to dispute the amount of debt estimated, but told the Chronicle they will pay what the courts determine they owe.