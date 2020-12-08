weather

Warm December temperatures set new records across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Walking outside today you wouldn't have known by the weather that it's December in the Bay Area.

Temperatures soared into the 70s Monday afternoon, triggering at least five records for heat on Dec. 7.

Thanks to gusty offshore winds rolling down our hill sides and warming the valley floor below, Santa Rosa hit a record high of 75 degrees, besting a more than century-old record of 72 degrees.

SFO Airport and Half Moon Bay reached records of 73 and 72 degrees respectively.

Napa and Kentfield tied their records at 74 and 72 degrees each.

This comes on the heels of an expiring Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area - another December rarity.
