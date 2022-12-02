Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow arrives this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area will see more rain this weekend.
Starting Saturday, we are expecting a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Saturday is now trending wetter than Sunday. Scattered showers will arrive between 8 a.m. and Noon on Saturday, and continue into the night.
On Sunday, there is a chance for an isolated shower as the storm winds down.
Rainfall totals are estimated to be between .10" - .50".
More snow is coming to the Sierra, with 1-3 feet through Sunday night.
