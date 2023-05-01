Storm Timeline: Bay Area showers, thunderstorms, and hail coming Tuesday

Expect highs to only reach the mid 50s to the mid 60s today in a cool, breezy, and cloudy start to May before scattered showers develop tonight.

Low pressure currently in the Pacific Northwest will dive south towards California bringing rain back to the forecast.

The best chance for showers, thunderstorms, and hail will be on Tuesday with a level 1 light storm on our ABC7 exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Details below:

MONDAY:

Break out the jackets again as temperatures are chilly in the 50s and 60s.

An isolated shower is possible along the coast and cloudy skies will dominate the day.

TUESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms arrive early Tuesday morning.

The best chance for wet weather is from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hail is likely to develop in any thunderstorm we see.

Rainfall for most will be less than .50".

WEDNESDAY:

Light and scattered showers are still possible on Wednesday, as a level 1 on the SIS remains.

The threat for hail will be much lower as low pressure moves away from the Bay Area.

