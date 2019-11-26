Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 2-moderate storm arrives today

A quiet start to an otherwise busy day. Enjoy partly cloudy and dry conditions for the morning commute. Pockets of cold temperatures near freezing in our Inland Valleys this morning. Other Inland neighborhoods settle into the middle 30s to middle 40s. Dress for lower to upper 40s for Bay and Coast commutes.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Steady light to moderate rain moves south into the North Bay late this morning with random showers elsewhere. Our afternoon features steady moderate rain increasing to heavy rain with downpours as we head into the evening. The evening commute will be a mess with wet weather and windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 50mph from 4 p.m. today through 4 a.m. tomorrow. Along with wet weather gear dress for highs in the lower to upper 50s.

Dangerous rip currents likely along the Coast from 7 p.m. today through 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Steady rain turns to waves of showers with possible thunderstorms tonight. Snow levels drop to near 3000' with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
1-light Storm for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Expect a mix of showers, t'storms with hail and graupel and snow levels dropping to 2,000'.

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/42
Fremont: 56/45
Oakland: 56/46
Redwood City: 57/44
San Francisco: 56/44
San Jose: 58/46
San Rafael: 58/44
Santa Rosa: 57/34

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

