AccuWeather forecast: Comfy start, hot ending this week

Slightly cooler conditions great you outside this morning, lower to upper 50s. Clouds increase across Peninsula Coast and San Francisco Bay this morning, but they don't linger long.
An increasing sea breeze and deepening marine layer shave several degrees from yesterday's warm to hot highs. Enjoy more seasonal temperatures this afternoon with nearly total sunshine.
The marine layer deepens tonight and spread clouds over more neighborhoods.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Our sea breeze keeps us close to average tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures fluctuate a degree or two away from today's highs.
Warming trend begins Thursday and slowly climbs through the weekend with above average highs away from our Coast.
Temperatures:
Concord 87/54
Fremont 73/53
Oakland 73/55
Redwood City 74/54
San Francisco 67/54
San Jose 79/55
San Rafael 79/52
Santa Rosa 86/48
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Peninsula Coast Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
