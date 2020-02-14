Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Comfy start, hot ending this week

Slightly cooler conditions great you outside this morning, lower to upper 50s. Clouds increase across Peninsula Coast and San Francisco Bay this morning, but they don't linger long.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

An increasing sea breeze and deepening marine layer shave several degrees from yesterday's warm to hot highs. Enjoy more seasonal temperatures this afternoon with nearly total sunshine.

The marine layer deepens tonight and spread clouds over more neighborhoods.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our sea breeze keeps us close to average tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures fluctuate a degree or two away from today's highs.

Warming trend begins Thursday and slowly climbs through the weekend with above average highs away from our Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord 87/54
Fremont 73/53
Oakland 73/55
Redwood City 74/54
San Francisco 67/54
San Jose 79/55
San Rafael 79/52
Santa Rosa 86/48

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Peninsula Coast Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire near Gilroy grows to 1,500 acres, evacuations continue
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural in Martinez
SF police chief calls fatal shooting of 6-year-old 'unacceptable'
Vallejo police investigating possible kidnapping
Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91
Show More
SF firefighters respond to hundreds of fires caused by illegal July 4th fireworks
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Telehealth medicine likely to continue after pandemic
VIDEO: Agents shut down Morgan Hill restaurant for allegedly violating CA orders
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
More TOP STORIES News