AccuWeather forecast: Comfy start, hot ending this week

Slightly cooler conditions great you outside this morning, lower to upper 50s. Clouds increase across Peninsula Coast and San Francisco Bay this morning, but they don't linger long.An increasing sea breeze and deepening marine layer shave several degrees from yesterday's warm to hot highs. Enjoy more seasonal temperatures this afternoon with nearly total sunshine.The marine layer deepens tonight and spread clouds over more neighborhoods.Our sea breeze keeps us close to average tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures fluctuate a degree or two away from today's highs.Warming trend begins Thursday and slowly climbs through the weekend with above average highs away from our Coast.Concord 87/54Fremont 73/53Oakland 73/55Redwood City 74/54San Francisco 67/54San Jose 79/55San Rafael 79/52Santa Rosa 86/48TODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Peninsula Coast FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 79 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated FogLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 76 - 82 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 54 Degrees