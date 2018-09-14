AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Expect a few high clouds and some low clouds Friday night. The sea breeze will be stronger Saturday leading to minor cooling with highs remaining below average.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 77
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy, Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: A Few Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly milder weather on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s
