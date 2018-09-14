WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your local AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Expect a few high clouds and some low clouds Friday night. The sea breeze will be stronger Saturday leading to minor cooling with highs remaining below average.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 77

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy, Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: A Few Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly milder weather on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: A look at surfer Brian Hart's impressive progress after spinal injury
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Oktoberfest by the Bay, Kindred Cooks
Global Climate Action Summit in SF ends with big names demanding change
SF's Millennium Tower Avoids Being Yellow Tagged
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in Golden Gate Park
Show More
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Top Bay Area spellers hope new sponsor will step up to save their dreams
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in SoCal
More News