Accuweather Forecast: November dry weather continues

Wednesday night will be clear and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 40s -- but a little chillier in the North Bay valleys, where lows will drop into the upper 30s.Thursday will be another sunny, dry, and mild November day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the Bay Area's hills and mountains from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. High elevation gusts during this time may reach or exceed 50 miles per hour. We can expect very little change in our current mild and dry pattern over the next seven to 10 days.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilldHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sSunny & MildHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s