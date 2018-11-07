Accuweather Forecast: November dry weather continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Wednesday night will be clear and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 40s -- but a little chillier in the North Bay valleys, where lows will drop into the upper 30s.
Thursday will be another sunny, dry, and mild November day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the Bay Area's hills and mountains from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. High elevation gusts during this time may reach or exceed 50 miles per hour. We can expect very little change in our current mild and dry pattern over the next seven to 10 days.
Temperatures:
Concord 76
Oakland 74
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 71
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 79
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milld
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s
