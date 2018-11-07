WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: November dry weather continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wednesday night will be clear and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 40s -- but a little chillier in the North Bay valleys, where lows will drop into the upper 30s.



VIDEO: Watch Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's AccuWeather forecast

Thursday will be another sunny, dry, and mild November day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the Bay Area's hills and mountains from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. High elevation gusts during this time may reach or exceed 50 miles per hour. We can expect very little change in our current mild and dry pattern over the next seven to 10 days.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord 76
Oakland 74
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 71
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 79

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milld
Highs: Mid 60s


North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Dry weather possibly lasting into Thanksgiving
Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
Fire traps 2 people in SJ after suspected domestic dispute
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: SF Giants to celebrate Willie McCovey's life
What happens with Daylight Saving Time in California
Election will shake up Oakland City Council
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Show More
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Rockridge, MacArthur BART stations reopen after report of suspicious item
Firefighters stop progress of brush fire in Castro Valley
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis
More News