Accuweather Forecast: Scattered light showers today

Watch out for puddles on our roads during this morning's commute. Clouds and humidity keep our temperatures milder than average, middle 40s to middle 50s. Some North Bay neighborhoods, like Santa Rosa, dip into the 30s. I wouldn't be surprised if you deal with some patchy drizzleA moist air mass remains in place today but without a strong trigger. Expect mainly cloudy conditions today. The North Bay deals with our best chance of isolated light showers. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.The moist and mild air mass lingers tonight. A few patches of drizzle to even a light shower across the North Bay are possible. Lows only dip into the lower to middle 50s.Our next storm arrives tomorrow with scattered light showers during the day. Heavier showers with the potential for downpours and thunderstorms arrive during the evening hours and linger through early Wednesday morning. Right now the storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. I may increase this to a 2-Moderate later today when more information arrives.Concord: 62/51Fremont: 61/54Oakland: 59/54Redwood City: 59/54San Francisco: 57/54San Jose: 62/54San Rafael: 57/53Santa Rosa: 57/51TODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 55 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light ShowersHighs: 54 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Dense FogLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 51 - 55 Degrees