AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through Sunday

Scattered showers will continue tonight along with some areas of dense fog developing. Rainfall is expected to be less than .25" with a storm that ranks Level 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Until 8 a.m.
Lows range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.
Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday we will continue the chance of a scattered shower as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. The day is not a washout by any means. Expect some peeks of sun from time to time with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 58
San Jose: 59
Concord: 58
Coast:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Shower
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Shower
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Shower
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Shower
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
