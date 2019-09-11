Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Summer is coming

Expect less cloud cover and slightly cooler conditions during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the lower to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Faster sunshine and a relaxed sea breeze begin our warming trend this afternoon. Highs climb a couple degrees above average, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 Inland.

Mainly clear and comfy conditions take over tonight. In our lower elevations temperatures tumble into the middle 50s to lower 60s with high elevations in the middle 60s to middle 70s. .

Thursday:
Nearly total sunshine with highs jumping another 4 to 8 degrees, well above average everywhere.
The heat wave peaks Friday with highs returning to average levels Sunday. .

Temperatures:
Concord: 89/60
Fremont: 81/59
Oakland: 77/57
Redwood City: 86/56
San Francisco: 73/55
San Jose: 84/60
San Rafael: 84/55
Santa Rosa: 87/53

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Spots
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

