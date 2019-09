AccuWeather Forecast: Summer is coming

Temperatures:

Expect less cloud cover and slightly cooler conditions during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the lower to upper 50s.Faster sunshine and a relaxed sea breeze begin our warming trend this afternoon. Highs climb a couple degrees above average, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 Inland.Mainly clear and comfy conditions take over tonight. In our lower elevations temperatures tumble into the middle 50s to lower 60s with high elevations in the middle 60s to middle 70s. .Nearly total sunshine with highs jumping another 4 to 8 degrees, well above average everywhere.The heat wave peaks Friday with highs returning to average levels Sunday. .Concord: 89/60Fremont: 81/59Oakland: 77/57Redwood City: 86/56San Francisco: 73/55San Jose: 84/60San Rafael: 84/55Santa Rosa: 87/53TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy SpotsHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated FogLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 56 - 61 Degrees