Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and breezy tomorrow

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows ranging from mid 30s in some inland valleys to low 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Mainly sunny and mild days will follow into the weekend, when a pre-spring warming trend will lift afternoon temperatures into the mid 70s near the bay and inland.
Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 62
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 67
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
