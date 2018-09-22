AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today will be sunny and cooler than yesterday with low patchy clouds in the morning and lingering fog at the coast.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Air quality will be good in the South Bay, but moderate elsewhere in the Bay Area. Highs range from 60-90 degrees.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/88
Fremont: 56/78
Redwood City: 55/77
San Francisco: 53/65
San Jose: 57/82
Coast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Clouds at the coast, sunny & cooler inland. Highs: 60-84.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!