AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler

Today will be sunny and cooler than yesterday with low patchy clouds in the morning and lingering fog at the coast. Air quality will be good in the South Bay, but moderate elsewhere in the Bay Area. Highs range from 60-90 degrees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/88
Fremont: 56/78
Redwood City: 55/77
San Francisco: 53/65
San Jose: 57/82

Coast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Clouds at the coast, sunny & cooler inland. Highs: 60-84.

