Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week

Periods of light rain and showers will continue moving through the Bay Area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with only a minimal impact likely on morning commuters. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Periods of light rain and showers will continue moving through the Bay Area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with only a minimal impact likely on morning commuters.

We can also expect colder air to settle in over the next two days. So, our next storm on Thursday will not only produce rain and gusty wind, but we might also see snow levels below 3,000 feet.

Keep scrolling for more on the weather where you live, and resources you can look to in sunshine and storms.

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

