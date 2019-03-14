First time since Dec. 2011 California is not in a drought

RELATED: Bay Area officially out of drought
According to officials, the state had experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks.
For the first time since Dec. 20, 2011, California is free of #drought. The state had experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks. pic.twitter.com/P4lKplUDQQ— Drought Center (@DroughtCenter) March 14, 2019
During January and February, the state was hit with several winter storms that helped bring the Sierra Pack well above 100-percent.
