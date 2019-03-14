drought

First time since Dec. 2011 California is not in a drought

For the first time since Dec. 20, 2011, the state of California is not in a drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

According to officials, the state had experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks.



During January and February, the state was hit with several winter storms that helped bring the Sierra Pack well above 100-percent.

