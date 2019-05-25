Golf ball-sized hail hits Redding as tornado warning issued for southern part of Shasta County

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 9 p.m. Friday for the southern part of Shasta County along I-5 from Redding to Anderson.
Photos posted to social media showed photos of the cell near Redding.
A Tornado Warning to our north in Shasta County and my friend sends me these pics of the cell from her back porch near Redding. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9IS7sOxooL— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 25, 2019
People were urged to take shelter amid the tornado warning and Flash Flood Warning in Butte County.
Both warnings have since expired.