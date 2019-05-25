tornado

Golf ball-sized hail hits Redding as tornado warning issued for southern part of Shasta County

By
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A tornado warning, flash flood warning and golf ball-sized hail. Residents in Northern California are experiencing extraordinary weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 9 p.m. Friday for the southern part of Shasta County along I-5 from Redding to Anderson.

RELATED: San Jose woman caught in deadly Missouri tornado outbreak while running across country

Photos posted to social media showed photos of the cell near Redding.



People were urged to take shelter amid the tornado warning and Flash Flood Warning in Butte County.

Both warnings have since expired.

EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Shasta County Friday night along I-5 from Redding to Anderson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiahailphotosweathertornadowarningviralsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Stunning pictures show tornado cell amid warning in Shasta County
San Jose runner caught in tornado outbreak
Storm chaser gets caught up in forming tornado: VIDEO
Preparing for a tornado
TORNADO
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Funnel cloud spotted in Alaska
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News