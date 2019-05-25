Golf ball-sized hail hits Redding as tornado warning issued for southern part of Shasta County

A Tornado Warning to our north in Shasta County and my friend sends me these pics of the cell from her back porch near Redding. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9IS7sOxooL — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 25, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Shasta County Friday night along I-5 from Redding to Anderson.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A tornado warning, flash flood warning and golf ball-sized hail. Residents in Northern California are experiencing extraordinary weather this weekend.The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 9 p.m. Friday for the southern part of Shasta County along I-5 from Redding to Anderson.Photos posted to social media showed photos of the cell near Redding.People were urged to take shelter amid the tornado warning and Flash Flood Warning in Butte County.Both warnings have since expired.