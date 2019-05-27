Bay Area heat: Temperatures to hit 80s mid-week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can say goodbye to the rainy cold weather and hello to summer-like temperatures.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Bay Area could surge into the 80s mid-week before things really heat up for the weekend!"That persistent bowl of cold, unstable air that has been plaguing us the entire month of May and bringing us wetter than average conditions will start to dry today and will start to warm on Tuesday," said Nicco.Nicco's Accuweather 7-day forecast shows Wednesday will be the first day of 80 degree heat.The fog on Thursday will slow down the warming temperatures a bit before the weather heats up again."We finally flip the switch to 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s on the way for the rest of us," said Nicco.Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Saturday and Sunday will feel more like summer."The first several days in June, we have a 50 percent chance of being warmer than average and that's when we may see our 90s return to the forecast," said Nicco. "So we are going to go from winter to spring to summer all over the next seven days."