traffic

Prepare for delays: Snow blankets roads in the Sierra ahead of Thanksgiving

High winds and heavy snow are blanketing the Sierra, causing some treacherous conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

REALTED: Tahoe for Thanksgiving? Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra

The winter storm brought snow, forcing road closures and transport disruptions right before Thanksgiving.

Last night, Interstate 80 was closed over Donner Summit for two hours due to multiple spinouts and accidents. Chains are required on both 80 and 50.

REALTED: How to drive safely in the snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until Thursday evening, Nov. 28, 2019. The National Weather Service said travel could be "difficult to impossible" in the area.

While all the snow is causing delays, it will make for some excellent ski conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoesnow stormbay arealake tahoethanksgivingsnowwinter weathertrafficabc7 originalsroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Busiest day for Thanksgiving travel underway at SFO
QUICK TIP: When is the worst time to travel for Thanksgiving?
Building a Better Bay Area
Dreamforce 2019 to bring thousands to San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after armed robbers invade Lafayette home, police say
AccuWeather forecast: 1-light storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Power restored at Oakland Airport after outage
Flight tracker: Storms threatens US airports on busy travel day
Show More
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
WATCH IN 60: Power back at OAK, more rain today, medical trial helps man walk again
Racial tensions at elite San Francisco prep school
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News