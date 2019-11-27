Prepare for delays: Snow blankets roads in the Sierra ahead of Thanksgiving

High winds and heavy snow are blanketing the Sierra, causing some treacherous conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.The winter storm brought snow, forcing road closures and transport disruptions right before Thanksgiving.Last night, Interstate 80 was closed over Donner Summit for two hours due to multiple spinouts and accidents. Chains are required on both 80 and 50.A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until Thursday evening, Nov. 28, 2019. The National Weather Service said travel could be "difficult to impossible" in the area.While all the snow is causing delays, it will make for some excellent ski conditions.