Relief from 100-degree temps in Bay Area on the way

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Wednesday is our last day of 100-degree temperatures.
"We can already feel some of the cooling at the coast and in San Francisco. The rest of us are going to start cooling down tomorrow," said Nicco.
Look at those flags on #SanFrancisco Ferry Building. Sea breeze moving from Coast & crossing San Francisco now. Relief on the way!! pic.twitter.com/9vgYRJr7aY— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) June 12, 2019
There's also good news for people who have been suffering because of the poor air quality.
"Wednesday will be our last Spare the Air Day of the week," said Nicco. "Moving forward, we are looking at a dramatic drop in temperatures, especially in our inland East Bay neighborhoods where some spots will reach 100 today and 80s tomorrow."
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be our most comfortable days of the week before the Bay Area sees another minor warming trend on Sunday and into next week.
