heat

Relief from 100-degree temps in Bay Area on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Who's tired of the heat? We hear you! You'll soon breathe a sigh of relief, Bay Area.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Wednesday is our last day of 100-degree temperatures.

RELATED: Bay Area sets heat records for third straight day

"We can already feel some of the cooling at the coast and in San Francisco. The rest of us are going to start cooling down tomorrow," said Nicco.



There's also good news for people who have been suffering because of the poor air quality.

"Wednesday will be our last Spare the Air Day of the week," said Nicco. "Moving forward, we are looking at a dramatic drop in temperatures, especially in our inland East Bay neighborhoods where some spots will reach 100 today and 80s tomorrow."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be our most comfortable days of the week before the Bay Area sees another minor warming trend on Sunday and into next week.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoheatforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Record heat scorches Europe, Notre Dame collapse concerns
Bay Area set to sizzle this weekend
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News