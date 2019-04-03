snow

State water officials say Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded

Californians can stop saying "we need the rain." The Sierra snowpack is near its all-time high.

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. (KGO) -- It's now official -- Californians can stop saying "we need the rain."

Officials with the Department of Water Resources measured 106.5 inches of snow Tuesday at Phillips Station, near Echo Summit.

More importantly, the snow-water equivalent is at 51 inches, that's the fourth-highest level ever recorded at that location for April.

Department of Water Resources officials say the snowpack at the location near South Lake Tahoe is now at 200 percent of normal, while the entire state is at 161 percent of annual snowfall.

How significant is that? During the snow survey on April 1, 2015, there wasn't even a trace of snow at Philips Station.

