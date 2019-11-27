Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning a Thanksgiving in Lake Tahoe, you may be too late because of the dangerous driving conditions.The first big snowstorm of the season is causing drivers all kinds of problems headed the Sierra. At one point yesterday, the CHP closed I-80 in both directions because of the conditions."There are crashes all over the place, traffic's not moving. So if you can avoid it, if you can delay it a day, a day and a half, two days, please do because you're just going to get stuck like everyone else," said CHP Officer Chris Nave.He said they responded to crashes and spinouts all day long.Today is the busy travel day for cars. AAA says the worst time to be on the road out of San Francisco is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. They are predicting this will be the second busiest Wednesday before Thanksgiving on the roads since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday traffic.