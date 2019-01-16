STORM

Storm could make Bay Area evening commutes treacherous

If you can leave work early on Wednesday, it might be a good idea. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One of the strongest storms the Bay Area has seen in a while is coming our way. Downed trees and flooding are likely with this storm.

If you can leave work early on Wednesday, it might be a good idea. Flooding is likely to occur during the evening commute. The heavy rain is forecast to begin around 3 p.m. High winds are expected on Bay Area bridges and highways with gusts over 60 miles per hour possible.

The ground will be saturated from Tuesday's storm, making for the possibility of mudslides and debris flows over burn-scarred areas.

