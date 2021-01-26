Storm timeline: Bay Area hit with torrential rain, powerful winds

The strength of the storm has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.
RAINFALL TIMING:
- Moderate to heavy rain started to move through the Bay Area Tuesday night.
- The most intense rain is expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday with the Atmospheric River.
- Mudslides, debris flows and flash flooding is possible over the burn scar areas.
EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties ahead of storm, possible mudslides
DANGEROUS WINDS
- Winds are ramping up & gusts could reach 60-75 mph over some of the hills and along the coast! Look out for toppling trees and power outages.
- High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect until 7a.m. tomorrow.
RELATED: Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season
SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW
- A Blizzard Warning is up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.
- 5 to 8 feet of snow is expected with whiteout conditions so hold off on travel.
WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
