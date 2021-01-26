storm

Storm timeline: Bay Area hit with torrential rain, powerful winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 3 storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the Bay Area

The strength of the storm has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.

RAINFALL TIMING:



  • Moderate to heavy rain started to move through the Bay Area Tuesday night.

  • The most intense rain is expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday with the Atmospheric River.

  • Mudslides, debris flows and flash flooding is possible over the burn scar areas.


EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties ahead of storm, possible mudslides

DANGEROUS WINDS



  • Winds are ramping up & gusts could reach 60-75 mph over some of the hills and along the coast! Look out for toppling trees and power outages.

  • High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect until 7a.m. tomorrow.


RELATED: Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season

SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW



  • A Blizzard Warning is up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.

  • 5 to 8 feet of snow is expected with whiteout conditions so hold off on travel.


WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
Starting Tuesday, the Bay Area will get drenched by the strongest storm so far this season, which could bring several inches of rain. Here's how Bay Area residents are preparing.



