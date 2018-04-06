STORM

Storm to bring heavy rain to area devastated by North Bay wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency officials will be monitoring the entire hillside community in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa's city emergency crews say they're ready for this storm, calling the Fountaingrove area high risk for landslides.

RELATED: Storm pounding Bay Area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations

The creek that runs alongside Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa was moving swiftly Friday morning.

A strengthening storm is expected to bring heavy rain to an area that was devastated in October's wildfires. Emergency officials will be monitoring the entire hillside community in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. There's risk of mudslides, flooding, and debris flow.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

"We are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best," said Santa Rosa Assistance Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. He says the city has been preparing for a powerful storm for the past six months.
"We knew that after the fire there was a potential for a significant storm to impact our burn area," said Lowenthal. "We have additional staffing on hand. We've got everything ready to go for not only emergencies in the burn area but emergencies around the city. So swift water rescue is ready."

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Firefighters and city crews are also monitoring the 1,400 storm drain inlets in the burn area. They put out gravel bags and buffers to trap debris and divert the flow of rain water.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Click here for a look at weather where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidelandslidefloodingstormstorm damageNorth Bay FiresrainSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
STORM
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
More storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News