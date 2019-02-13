Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay

Massive tree fell across Hillsdale Avenue near Almaden Expressway in San Jose.

Eastbound traffic being diverted into 1 lane of westbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/StQbGCblwu — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 13, 2019

Serious rain in San Jose.

And it just feels so dark outside... pic.twitter.com/fAHYLq2T8d — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 13, 2019

In the South Bay, the storm has led to downed trees, mudslides and power outages.The ground just gave up. The rain and wind took down a 60-foot tree across all eastbound lanes of Hillsdale Avenue in San Jose near Almaden Expressway.The homeowner says he saw his fence bow up and then the tree slowly fall down.Cars were able to avoid it but police had to divert eastbound traffic into a westbound lane.One neighbor, who didn't want to be on camera, told ABC7 News what she's concerned about now. think those two other trees should be taken down now. I'm sorry, but it's dangerous, dangerous tree now,"PG&E was also busy working on power lines in the pouring rain.A couple of customers lost power on the border of San Jose and Cupertino near Lawrence Expressway.In San Jose, there was a big outage -- more than 1,800 customers lost electricity before 6 a.m.Stoplights were off. Not everyone was treating the intersection at Winchester Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue as a four-way stop.Navigating traffic appeared to be a breeze for a rollerblader. But drivers had to deal with pouring rain during the morning commute.Near the border of Los Gatos and San Jose, a landslide is forcing people to find a way around this section of Hicks Road, about a mile and a half from Camden Avenue.Santa Clara County expects the clean up to take a few days due to the rain.