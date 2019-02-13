Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area

A Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Solano County. Heavy rain and melting snow in Lake County is also producing flooding.
SFO has been put on a Ground Delay Program due to the storm. Officials say 164 of 1,250 flights have been delayed at SFO this morning. The delays are averaging about 35 minutes. There have been 105 cancellations at the airport, with a fairly even split of arrivals and departures. Most of the cancellations have been on commuter flights along the West Coast.
In the North Bay, a mudslide happened on Mark West Springs Road in North Santa Rosa. They did clear the rocks and debris out of the way so the road is open. But the ground is so saturated from all the other rains we have had this season, officials are worried they will see more slides like this one.
It rained all night long in Santa Rosa, officials expect to see standing water and some flooding in city streets -- they want to put out a warning that you should not try to drive through standing water
A tree came down in Occidental around midnight on Coleman Valley Road. Some power lines came down with it. PG&E got the power turned off there and the fire department cleared the tree so all lanes there are open.
Sonoma County officials are worried about flooding and slides in the area that burned in 2017. They are watching carefully- but want everyone to be extra careful this morning.
In the South Bay, a landslide hit Hicks Road in Los Gatos. It's about a mile and a half from Camden Avenue.
Yesterday, Santa Clara County officials announced Hicks is closed from Pheasant Road to Alamitos Road because of this mess. They expect it to be closed for a few days because of the rain.
