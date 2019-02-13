STORM

Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

A Storm Impact Scale 3 storm moved into the Bay Area overnight. The Atmospheric River is bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the region. (KGO-TV)

By and Matt Keller
A Storm Impact Scale 3 storm moved into the Bay Area overnight. The Atmospheric River is bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the region.

A Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Solano County. Heavy rain and melting snow in Lake County is also producing flooding.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

SFO has been put on a Ground Delay Program due to the storm. Officials say 164 of 1,250 flights have been delayed at SFO this morning. The delays are averaging about 35 minutes. There have been 105 cancellations at the airport, with a fairly even split of arrivals and departures. Most of the cancellations have been on commuter flights along the West Coast.

In the North Bay, a mudslide happened on Mark West Springs Road in North Santa Rosa. They did clear the rocks and debris out of the way so the road is open. But the ground is so saturated from all the other rains we have had this season, officials are worried they will see more slides like this one.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

It rained all night long in Santa Rosa, officials expect to see standing water and some flooding in city streets -- they want to put out a warning that you should not try to drive through standing water

A tree came down in Occidental around midnight on Coleman Valley Road. Some power lines came down with it. PG&E got the power turned off there and the fire department cleared the tree so all lanes there are open.

RELATED: Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways

Sonoma County officials are worried about flooding and slides in the area that burned in 2017. They are watching carefully- but want everyone to be extra careful this morning.

In the South Bay, a landslide hit Hicks Road in Los Gatos. It's about a mile and a half from Camden Avenue.

RELATED: Strong storm soaks the South Bay

Yesterday, Santa Clara County officials announced Hicks is closed from Pheasant Road to Alamitos Road because of this mess. They expect it to be closed for a few days because of the rain.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormwindwind damagestorm damagefloodingforecastSanta RosaSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
More storm
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Show More
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News