SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What is that up in the sky? An ABC7 viewer spotted some clouds the color of a rainbow and she was wondering what was happening.
She did the responsible thing and asked our meteorologists. Mike Nicco jumped at the chance to explain what she was seeing - it's a circumhorizontal arc, of course!
"Weather What" in the world is that? You'll have to watch the video to find out. Not only is it weirdly entertaining, but it's also informative.
"WEATHER WHAT" is a segment giving you control. We want to know your questions about the weather. Use the form below to ask any question you have and we will explain it in a wacky and entertaining way.
Weather What!? Clouds that look like a rainbow - what is going on here!?
