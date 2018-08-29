ACCUWEATHER

Why does Manhattan smell in the summer?

EMBED </>More Videos

You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell.

"I don't think of New York as stinky, but when it hits you, it hits hard," resident Pamela Vilorio said.

There are many reasons why it's hard to escape the stench, according to AccuWeather. New York City has the highest population density in the country. According to the U.S. Census, it's about 27,000 people per square mile, and that much body odor can cause problems.

With that many people also comes a lot of garbage. When the heat and humidity get more intense in the summer, so does the smell.

The city is usually warmer because of pollution, which causes a greenhouse effect and allows bacteria to grow faster and also contributes to the smell.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew york citybizarresummer
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds expected overnight
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds expected overnight
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours model of safe injection site
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings and loan crisis
VIDEO: Here's what a safe injection site could look like in SF
Boy with special needs gets gifts from Bay Area sheriff's office
Show More
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm
More News